Technology  ·  Industry
National

Proptech Startup Markerr Closes $6.6M Series B Round

By Philip Russo
A drone view of Chattanooga and the Tennessee River.
Technology  ·  Features
Tennessee

Tennessee’s Proptech Scene Grows With Government, Logistics Help

By Philip Russo
The Empire State Building, right, and the much younger One Vanderbilt.
Leases  ·  Sales
New York City

New York’s Classic Skyscrapers Reinvent Themselves to Better Compete

By David M. Levitt