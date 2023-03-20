Jeremiah Program, an organization geared toward helping single mothers improve their careers and find affordable housing, is moving its Brooklyn offices to 83 Third Avenue in Boerum Hill, not far from Barclays Center, Commercial Observer has learned.

The nonprofit took 5,500 square feet on the second floor of the renovated three-story brick building between Bergen and Dean streets, a few blocks from the Atlantic Avenue subway station, according to landlord broker J3K Real Estate. Asking rent for the space was $50 a square foot, and J3K did not reveal the length of the lease.

The Minneapolis-based Jeremiah Program tries to help single mothers graduate from college while giving them access to personal coaching, early childhood care and affordable housing. The organization chose the building on Third Avenue partially because it was across from an office for the city’s Human Resources Administration, which dispenses SNAP and Medicaid benefits.

“Our new campus location places us in the nexus of resources most needed by our moms and their children to achieve financial and occupational success,” said Chastity Lord, the president and CEO of the Jeremiah Program.

Megan Hait of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the tenant in the transaction, while Jon and Jeremiah Kamali of J3K represented the landlord, Abingdon Square Partners.

85 Third Avenue is also home to Homage Skateboard Academy, BYKlyn Studios and LifeStance Health.

“JP is a first-class organization and national thought leader on generational poverty and the system barriers facing single-parent families. We could not be more thrilled to have them join our unique roster of tenants at 83 Third Avenue,” Jon Kmali said in a statement.