Texas Investors Buy Historic Coral Gables Hotel for $63M

By March 31, 2023 6:23 pm
reprints
Hotel Colonnade. Photo: JLL

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sold the historic Colonnade Hotel in Coral Gables for $63 million, SEC filings show. 

Built in 1926, the Beaux Arts-style property houses 157 rooms, an outdoor pool and 34,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. Located at 180 Aragon Avenue, the 157,000-square-foot building stands adjacent to Ponce de Leon Boulevard, just a block north of the Miracle Mile Strip.

SEE ALSO: Union Bank Plaza in Downtown LA Sells at a Big Loss

In 2014, the Maryland-based hotel REIT paid $43 million for the hotel, according to property records, and renovated it in 2016. Last year, the hotel earned $4.1 million in net operating income and $4.8 million in earnings before interest, taxes and other deductions, per the SEC filing. 

The buyers are Texas-based real estate investors Crescent Real Estate and Sage Street Equity Partners. Neither responded immediately to a request for comment. 

The joint venture took a mortgage representing about 60 percent of the purchase price and is planning another renovation, said a source familiar with the transaction. The property will continue to operate under Marriott’s Autograph Collection brand. 

A JLL team, led by Christopher Exler and Pamela Vasquez, represented the seller. A team headed by Mark Fisher, also from JLL, procured the debt for the buyers. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Colonnade Hotel, Crescent Real Estate, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Sage Street Equity Partners
Union Bank Plaza was completed in 1967 at 445 South Figueroa Street in the Bunker Hill area, and was the first skyscraper in L.A. to be designated as a historic-cultural monument.
Finance  ·  Sales
Los Angeles

Union Bank Plaza in Downtown LA Sells at a Big Loss

By Greg Cornfield
TTM Real Estate Capital principal Tyler Mateen.
Leases  ·  Sales
Los Angeles

Los Angeles Retail Center Sells for a Major Discount

By Greg Cornfield
Town Center Shops at 4231 Northwest Federal Highway in Jensen Beach, Fla.
Sales  ·  Commercial
South Florida

PGIM Offloads 2 Publix-Anchored Shopping Centers for $32M

By Mark Hallum