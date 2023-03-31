Texas Investors Buy Historic Coral Gables Hotel for $63M

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sold the historic Colonnade Hotel in Coral Gables for $63 million, SEC filings show.

Built in 1926, the Beaux Arts-style property houses 157 rooms, an outdoor pool and 34,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. Located at 180 Aragon Avenue, the 157,000-square-foot building stands adjacent to Ponce de Leon Boulevard, just a block north of the Miracle Mile Strip.

In 2014, the Maryland-based hotel REIT paid $43 million for the hotel, according to property records, and renovated it in 2016. Last year, the hotel earned $4.1 million in net operating income and $4.8 million in earnings before interest, taxes and other deductions, per the SEC filing.

The buyers are Texas-based real estate investors Crescent Real Estate and Sage Street Equity Partners. Neither responded immediately to a request for comment.

The joint venture took a mortgage representing about 60 percent of the purchase price and is planning another renovation, said a source familiar with the transaction. The property will continue to operate under Marriott’s Autograph Collection brand.

A JLL team, led by Christopher Exler and Pamela Vasquez, represented the seller. A team headed by Mark Fisher, also from JLL, procured the debt for the buyers.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.