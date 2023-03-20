Elevate Research Properties, the life sciences subsidiary of Taconic Partners, has revealed plans for its latest development, named Iron Horse Labs, underway on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The company is building a 200,000-square-foot Class A research lab with Nuveen Real Estate and Flatiron Equities at 309 East 94th Street near the Second Avenue terminus of the Q train. The project includes lab infrastructure, double-height research space, multiple loading bays and several outdoor terraces, as well as energy-efficient systems and components as part of Elevate’s commitment to ESG initiatives.

Elevate expects to complete Iron Horse Labs in 2025.

The development will be built to serve research organizations, academic medical institutions, or life sciences and health care investment firms looking to house portfolio companies and research programs under one roof. The site is near major academic medical institutions Rockefeller University, Mount Sinai Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals. Weill Cornell Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Hospital for Special Surgery are also about two miles away on the East Side.

“Elevate is excited to bring another world-class research development to the growing New York City market,” Matthew Weir, president of Elevate Research Properties, said in a statement. “This particular project is especially unique given its rich history along with the rare combination of size, features and location.”

The new research building is at the birth site of legendary Yankees’ baseball player Lou Gehrig, who earned the nickname “Iron Horse” for his streak of consecutive games played.

The project brings Elevate’s portfolio to 1.4 million square feet of lab space and approximately $2 billion in total investment.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.