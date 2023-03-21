NewPoint Refis JerseyCity Resi Tower With $154M Loan

By March 21, 2023 10:52 am
reprints
Bldg Management's The One property in Jersey City. Photo: Bldg Management

Bldg Management has nabbed a $153.6 million debt package to refinance a residential tower in Jersey City, Commercial Observer can first report.

NewPoint Real Estate Capital supplied the seven-year Freddie Mac-backed loan for Bldg Management’s 451-unit The One property that it first developed in 2015. The property has a 10-year payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program.

SEE ALSO: Signature Acquired, But What Happens to Its Remaining Loans?

Meridian Capital Group’s Carol Shelby and Eric Schleif arranged the transaction. The loan features a 35-year amortization schedule provided by Freddie Mac due to the deal having a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio along with an affordable housing component with 10 rent-restricted units, according to Meridian. 

“Despite having to navigate complexities around a PILOT tax abatement program, this transaction proceeded smoothly along our targeted timeline for taking out a maturing loan,” Ryan Koehler, vice president, originations at NewPoint, said in a statement. “We rate-locked two weeks after application and closed on the same day as commitment.”

Located at 110 First Street near Jersey City’s waterfront, The One was more than 98 percent occupied at the time of the deal’s closing, according to Meridian. The property’s amenities include a rooftop deck with pool, attached parking, a concierge, a fitness center, a children’s playroom, a theater room, a golf simulator, a game room, a barbecue area and an outdoor dog park. The ground floor also features five retail spaces including a private school serving grades kindergarten through eighth grade. 

“Having previously negotiated financing for this well-performing asset on behalf of Bldg Management, we were well versed in its history and are pleased to have partnered with NewPoint and Freddie Mac to deliver an attractive solution that supports Bldg Management’s business plan,” Shelby said in a statement. 

Officials at Bldg Management did not immediately return requests for comment.  

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

BLDG Management, Carol Shelby, Eric Schleif, Freddie Mac, Meridian Capital Group, NewPoint Real Estate Capital, Ryan Koehler
New York Community Bank is acquiring a large part of Signature Bank, but not its commercial real estate loan portfolio.
Finance
New York City

Signature Acquired, But What Happens to Its Remaining Loans?

By Andrew Coen
The second largest individual CMBS loan payoff in February was a $345 million senior mortgage secured by the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas (pictured).
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

February CMBS Realized Losses Soar Despite Fewer Workouts

By Marc McDevitt
This photograph taken on March 3, 2021 in Zurich shows a sign of Swiss banking giant UBS on their headquarters.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
New York City

Market Reacts to Credit Suisse and UBS Shotgun Wedding

By Brian Pascus