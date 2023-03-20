Horning Adds Alicia Morgan to Property Management Leadership Team

Horning, the Washington, D.C.-based real estate firm formerly known as Horning Brothers, has added property management veteran Alicia Morgan as its new vice president of property management.

Morgan has more than 25 years of experience in property management, with her most recent position being at development company PIRHL, where she was responsible for the management and performance of 9,000 units, as well as lease-ups, asset management and operations performance.

“I met with the team and the former CEO/president, David Roodberg, and I was excited by the company’s values and goals for the future,” Morgan told Commercial Observer. “I am looking forward to continuing to uphold and build upon the Horning legacy.”

In her new role, Morgan will oversee and lead the management of Horning’s portfolio of residential, retail and mixed-use communities throughout the D.C. region.

“A big part of the success of any organization is the people at our apartment communities,” Morgan said. “Horning invests in its people, and as such my role starts with supporting the teams. I will also be managing the performance of the assets, while delivering excellent customer service and partnering with other stakeholders to build a community for the residents that live at our properties.”

Horning currently owns or manages 4,200 affordable, conventional and mixed-income residences along with 600,000 square feet of retail in the area.

“The D.C. landscape is not so different from the rest of the country. To that point, we must apply the right resources and experience to successfully navigate the needs of our residents and the larger community,” Morgan said. “Horning has the resources and talent and I am confident in our continued successful operations in D.C.”

Before PIRHL, Morgan was at Edgewood/Vantage Management, responsible for the management and performance of 6,000 units that included a range of asset types. She has also held senior positions at A&R Companies in Baltimore and companies in Houston and Chicago.

“We are thrilled that Alicia has joined Horning,” Jamie Weinbaum, president and CEO of Horning, said in a prepared statement. “Her extensive experience, industry knowledge and alignment with Horning’s values make her the right leader for this vital part of our company.”

