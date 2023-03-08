An architecture firm, podcast producer and political consulting outfit have nailed down office leases at 16 Court Street in Downtown Brooklyn, according to landlord CIM Group.

Sasaki Associates, an architecture and design firm, signed the largest of the deals with 9,500 square feet on part of the 14th floor.

This will be the first New York City office for the Massachusetts-based Sasaki, which acquired Brooklyn-based architecture firm DLANDstudio last year. DLAND was based down the block at 44 Court Street.

Upstairs, podcast producer Pineapple Street Studios leased 5,535 square feet on the 15th floor. The company — which distributes podcasts for stars like Ronan Farrow, Lena Dunham and Janet Mock — will relocate from 35 West 38th Street in Midtown South.

Pineapple was founded in 2016 by BuzzFeed alum Jenna Weiss-Berman and Longform co-founder Max Linsky and was acquired by broadcasting company Audacy for $18 million in 2019, Variety reported.

Next, political consulting firm New Deal Strategies took 4,200 square feet on the entire 34th floor. It will move from nearby 137 Montague Street.

Finally, personal injury law firm Friedman Sanchez extended its 4,400-square-foot lease on the entire 26th floor.

A CIM spokeswoman declined to provide lease lengths or asking rents for the transactions.

JLL’s Whitten Morris, Joseph Sipala and Aristotle Proskinitopoulos represented the landlord. Justin Haber of JLL brokered the deal for Sasaki while Laki Latinka Igrutinovic of City Connections Realty steered negotiations for Pineapple. Alec Kirschner of Current Real Estate Advisors handled the translation for New Deal.

JLL, City Connections and Current Real Estate didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Shaul Kuba, a principal at CIM, said that the 36-story, 1920s tower near Brooklyn Borough Hall “provides a highly desirable combination of contemporary offices with historic charm and character” in “an appealing business location option for small and midsize businesses.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.