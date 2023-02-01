710 North El Centro Avenue.
Sales  ·  Residential
Los Angeles

California Landmark Group Sells Hollywood Apartment Building for $47M

By Greg Cornfield
New York City

Taconic, Clarion Selling Bronx Multifamily Portfolio for $65M: Sources

By Cathy Cunningham
Associates fill orders for both Ralphs and Food 4 Less grocery stores at the Ralphs Distribution Center in Riverside, Calif. The 80 acre, 1.2-million-square-foot distribution center employs 1100 workers.
Sales  ·  Industrial
National

US Warehouse Markets Cool: Sales Fell 30% in 2022

By Greg Cornfield