Princeton to Open DC Center for School of International Affairs

Princeton University is opening a center for its international affairs department in Washington, D.C.m beginning this spring.

Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA) has inked a 6,725-square-foot lease at 1333 New Hampshire Avenue NW in Dupont Circle.

SEE ALSO: Tile Seller Ann Sacks Plans LIC Showroom

The Median Group owns the 12-story, 360,000-square-foot office building. It acquired the property along with WeWork Property Advisors back in 2018 for $136.5 million, and renovated it with a new lobby and amenities.

SPIA will occupy the spec suite portion of the building, allowing the school to immediately occupy a fully furnished space, according to the landlord. SPIA will use the space to host meetings, events and speaker engagements specifically targeted to the interests of its faculty, current students and alumni, and their families.

This will be the first time that Princeton has a dedicated, physical presence in the nation’s capital, in an effort to expand its relevance on Capitol Hill, according to SPIA’s website. A grand opening is scheduled for May.

The property is adjacent to the Dupont Circle Metro station and offers views of the U.S. Capitol Dome, Washington Monument and National Cathedral.

Other tenants in the building include the American Banking Association and Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services’ Scott Wimbrow, Adam Nachlas and Allison Perry represented the tenant in the lease, while JLL’s Thomas Myers and Evan Behr represented the landlord.

“The recent infusion of the high-end amenities, especially the rooftop terrace, captured the imagination of the decision makers and will provide one-of-a-kind event space for the university’s many constituents,” Perry said in a prepared statement.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.