PPM America Lends $62M on Georgia Multifamily Acquisition

By February 7, 2023 3:21 pm
reprints
The Blakely in Pendergrass, Ga. Photo: CBRE

ARC Multifamily Group has nabbed $62.4 million of acquisition financing from PPM America for the purchase of a partially developed garden-style apartment asset in suburban Atlanta, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The life insurance company supplied the loan on ARC’s $88.4 million acquisition of the four-phase 420-unit multifamily complex called The Blakely in Pendergrass, Ga., from developer Green River Builders, sources told CO. ARC is under contract to acquire each phase once it receives a certificate of occupancy.

SEE ALSO: Former New York Marriott East Side Sells at Massive Loss for $153.4M

CBRE’s Charlie Clark and Blake Cohen arranged the transaction. CBRE officials declined to comment further on the transaction.

Located at 542 Glen Gee Road about an hour northeast of Atlanta, The Blakely is a garden-style apartment community that upon its four-phase completion will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The property’s amenities will include multiple swimming pools, a theater room, a fitness center, a game room, a fire pit, a playground, and a beer garden featuring an outdoor kitchen with a bar top and outdoor television.

Officials at PPM America and ARC did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

, , , , ,
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the entrance to New York Marriott East Side on September 19, 2013 in New York City.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
New York City

Former New York Marriott East Side Sells at Massive Loss for $153.4M

By Mark Hallum
One of the largest loans to become delinquent in January 2023 was a $120 million mortgage secured by Charlotte Plaza, a 632,283-square-foot office tower in Charlotte, N.C
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

CMBS Delinquency Rate Drops in January

By Marc McDevitt
A rendering for the planned Lionsback Resort project in Moab, Utah.
Finance  ·  Construction
Utah

Builders Capital Lends $50M on Utah Resort Project

By Andrew Coen