Nonprofit Good+Foundation Renews and Expands in the Garment District

Family services nonprofit Good+Foundation has renewed and expanded its Garment District offices, landlord GFP Real Estate announced.

The organization signed a five-year lease for 10,250 square feet at 307 West 36th Street. The deal involved renewing 6,500 square feet on the eighth floor and adding another 3,750 square feet on the 17th floor, according to the landlord. A GFP spokesperson declined to provide the asking rent in the transaction.

The nonprofit, founded by philanthropist and cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld in 2001, aims to “incentivize parental enrollment and participation in programs like counseling, health services, employment assistance, financial literacy and co-parenting classes,” according to its website. It has occupied the building between Eighth and Ninth avenues since 2008.

Seinfeld, who is married to comedian Jerry Seinfeld, has attracted other celebrities to the board of the nonprofit, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ali Wentworth. The group has donated $80 million in goods and funding to anti-poverty programs over the past two decades, according to its website.

“There has been a growing demand for our work as families living on low incomes were hit hard by both the pandemic and inflation,” Katherine Snider, CEO of Good+Foundation, said in a statement. “The increased space will allow us to hire additional staff, and welcome more corporate volunteer groups, to help process and sort donations of cribs, clothing, diapers and more.”

GFP’s Barbara Yagoda represented both the landlord and the tenant in the transaction.

Originally designed by Emery Roth, the 18-story, 1920s-era building is also home to Urbahn Architects, nonprofit Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City, and fashion brands Penn & Fletcher and Lingua Franca.

