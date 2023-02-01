Howard Hughes Gets Fresh New York Leadership

Howard Hughes Corporation’s New York operations are getting new leadership. Saul Scherl, president of the company’s New York region, is leaving his post and being replaced by Andrew Schwartz and Zach Winick, Commercial Observer has learned.

Schwartz will lead partnerships and programming while Winick will oversee operations and development for the New York arm of the Texas-based real estate firm. The pair both worked with Scherl, who will stay on in an advisory capacity on the controversial redevelopment of the South Street Seaport.

“We are fortunate to have Andrew and Zach taking the helm of our New York region as we enter this dynamic next chapter at the Seaport,” David O’Reilly, CEO of Howard Hughes, said in a statement. “With their years of demonstrated expertise and leadership, they will continue to drive the success of the Seaport neighborhood, which is one of New York City’s most unique destinations — with the Tin Building, The Rooftop at Pier 17, and the array of restaurants, experiential retail, and creative offices that are helping redefine Lower Manhattan.”

Schwartz joined Howard Hughes in 2015 after serving as senior vice president of global partnerships at Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment, where he handled partnerships with the Islanders and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. In his most recent role as executive vice president of strategic partnerships at Howard Hughes, he helped develop programming and concerts for the Rooftop at Pier 17, and he managed marketing for the Seaport.

Winick, meanwhile, joined the company in 2017, after a stint managing leasing at the Hippodrome Building for Edison Properties. More recently, he has spent the last two years as senior vice president of the New York region at Howard Hughes, handling day-to-day leasing, hospitality and financial management for the Seaport.

“I am so proud of the work that our team has accomplished over the last seven years in revitalizing the Seaport neighborhood,” said Scherl. “It is rewarding for me to pass the mantle of leadership to colleagues who have been such integral, longstanding leaders for HHC at the Seaport. Andrew and Zach’s co-presidency marks the next chapter of HHC’s dedicated stewardship of this dynamic and historic community and I am looking forward to all they will accomplish together.”

Howard Hughes recently opened the Tin Building at the Seaport, which includes a 53,000-square foot food hall from celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. And the development will also welcome a new headquarters and showroom for designer Alexander Wang, and the Lawn Club — an entertainment concept themed around lawn games — will open on the ground floor.

Howard Hughes has also run into a roadblock for its massive residential tower near the Seaport at 250 Water Street, which required both a rezoning and a landmarks approval. State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron recently struck down the landmarks approval for the project, arguing that it was inappropriate for the Landmarks Preservation Commission to be influenced by the developer’s promises to fund the historic South Street Seaport Museum. Howard Hughes says it is appealing the decision.

