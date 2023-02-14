Fortress Investment Group will take sole control of the troubled supertall condominium tower at 125 Greenwich Street, according to property records made public Monday.

The developer dropped $598 million to an entity tied to its joint venture partner in the 71-story building, Bizzi & Partners Development, in a deal that paid off a handful of Bizzi’s lenders, property records show. PincusCo Media first reported news of the sale.

Fortress also landed $313 million in financing from Northwind Group, allowing Fortress to resume construction on the long-stalled project, PincusCo reported.

Fortress’ purchase pays down at least $187 million in debt from Singapore-based construction lender United Overseas Bank, which threatened to foreclose on the property in 2019 after it claimed the developers of the tower failed to pay their construction contractors. That same year, United Overseas Bank sold the debt on the building to BH3, then Fortess picked it up, The Real Deal reported.

The sale of the Rafael Viñoly-designed building also repaid $102 million in debt held by Chinese private equity firm Cindat, according to property records.

Bizzi bought the Financial District asset in 2014 for $183.9 million, and struck a deal to develop the 273-unit luxury condo tower with Cindat, Carlton Group and Howard Lorber’s New Valley. The group broke ground on the property in 2017 and launched condo sales with mixed results, Commercial Observer previously reported.

While the developers managed to score a $473 million construction package from a handful of Asian lenders in 2018, the project stalled in March 2019 after its funders declined to supply more cash to finish the tower amid its lackluster sales, CO reported. Fortress first got involved in the property at the corner of Greenwich and Thames streets in 2020, when it stopped BH3 from foreclosing on the building by purchasing its debt, TRD reported.

Representatives for Fortress, Northwind and Bizzi & Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Walker & Dunlop’s Aaron Appel and Keith Kurland, who arranged the Northwind debt financing, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear who brokered the sale.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.