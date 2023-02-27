Brooklyn Free Space Moving Park Slope Preschool to 910 Union Street

Preschool Brooklyn Free Space found a new Park Slope home as its former location faces the wrecking ball.

Brooklyn Free Space signed a five-year lease to relocate from 298 Sixth Avenue to 6,050 square feet at the base of the condominium building at 910 Union Street, according to MOD Commercial Realty’s Meyer Dagmy, who brokered the deal for landlord American Development Group.

SEE ALSO: Greek Restaurant Avra Estiatorio to Open at Lofty Development in Brickell

Asking rent was $50 per square foot, Dagmy said.

Brooklyn Free Space plans to open up shop at the seven-story 910 Union ahead of the fall 2023 school year, and was drawn to the space because of its location near the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Prospect Park Zoo, according to a January statement from Brooklyn Free Space.

Plus, American Development was excited to find a tenant that fit a space formerly occupied by A Whole New World Academy before the day care closed at the start of the pandemic, Dagny said.

“The landlord was very excited to bring this [tenant] to the space,” Dagny said. “It has been vacant, and the landlord wanted to hold out and find the perfect tenant for the space.”

Brooklyn Free Space inked its deal months after an affiliate of Brooklyn Home Company filed plans in September to demolish its old site, located inside the 126-year-old church at 298 Sixth Avenue, and replace it with a four-story residential property, Patch reported.

Those plans have not yet been approved because the developer did not file all the necessary documents, according to New York City Department of Buildings records.

Vicus Partners’ Matthew Hopkins handled the deal for Brooklyn Free Space. Hopkins, Brooklyn Home Company and American Development did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.