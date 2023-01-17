Roadside’s Richard Lake Elected Board President of DC Building Association

Richard Lake, founding partner of Roadside Development, has been named the new president of the board of the District of Columbia Building Industry Association, succeeding Michele Hagans.

“I’ve been active with DCBIA for many years and have such an appreciation of the organization’s mission and work,” Lake told Commercial Observer. “My chief responsibility is to support the organization and its leadership.”

DCBIA represents 400 member companies across the real estate industry, consisting of thousands of owners, developers, general contractors, architects, engineers, lenders, attorneys, brokers, title companies and others.

Among Lake’s immediate goals are to align the goals of the city’s leadership — both Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Council — with those of the DCBIA.

“The real estate community has been a meaningful partner with the city in achieving economic growth for the region and citizens,” Lake said. “While we have enjoyed remarkable growth and vibrancy, we are experiencing headwinds that have impacted our ability to expect similar outcomes in the near future.”

Lake applauded Mayor Bowser for her recent Comeback Plan, calling her initiative for an additional 7.5 million square feet of development “an equitable way forward for the District.” Aligning this bold plan with reality on the ground is the next critical step, he said.

Some of the key issues the DCBIA is concerned about and where Lake will focus his efforts include examining existing and proposed legislation and regulatory processes that negatively impact the industry.

“I believe that DCBIA is uniquely qualified, with our amazing membership, in participating in this new vision of the District and her neighborhoods,” he said. “I will be working with different stakeholders and matching up needs of varying interests to find a shared goal of making Washington, D.C., the best place to live and work in the world.”

DCBIA also has newly elected vice presidents in Clint Mann of Urban Place, Toby Millman of Brookfield Properties, and Maria Thompson of Hoffman & Associates.

