National Science Teaching Association Sells Arlington HQ in $14M Deal

Fortis Companies has acquired the headquarters of the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) in Arlington, Va., for $14 million.

The assets traded consisted of the 48,000-square-foot office building at 1840 Wilson Boulevard and two on-site restaurants, Rhodeside Grill at 1836 Wilson Boulevard and il Radicchio at 1801 Clarendon Boulevard.

“The COVID pandemic gave NSTA the opportunity to reflect on the need for office and meeting space in the Washington, D.C., area,” Erika Shugart, NSTA’s executive director, said in a prepared statement. “The organization was able to continue to function at a high level throughout the pandemic while staff worked remotely, and NSTA members were able to take part in many excellent virtual meetings and professional programs. After a long and thorough process and careful consideration, our board of directors decided to sell the property.”

The buildings are less than a quarter-mile from Arlington’s Court House Metro station.

The four-story office building is permitted for mixed-use redevelopment within Arlington County’s Rosslyn-to-Courthouse Sector Plan, according to CBRE, which represented the sellers in the deal.

The CBRE team of Dean Stiles and John Sheridan represented NSTA in the deal. It was unclear who represented Fortis.

