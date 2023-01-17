GAIA Real Estate Seeking $215M in Financing for Multifamily Portfolio

GAIA Real Estate is in the market seeking $215 million in financing for the Harbor Point portfolio, four multifamily buildings comprising nearly 1,000 units in Stamford, Conn., Commercial Observer has learned.

Cushman & Wakefield has been retained to procure the financing with a team led by John Alascio, Alex Hernandez, Alex Lapidus and Chris Meloni.

The four apartment buildings are at 301 Commons Park South, 111 Towne Street, 110 Towne Street and 120 Towne Street in Stamford. The portfolio consists of a mix of 989 studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units ranging from 544 square feet to 1,429 square feet. Each building features parking, pools, club rooms, multiple lounges and fitness centers, according to a release.

“The Harbor Point portfolio consists of four premier Class A multifamily buildings situated in Stamford’s sought-after South End,” Alascio said in a prepared statement. “The portfolio’s best-in-class amenities coupled with its strategic location within a 10-minute walk to the Stamford Transportation Center makes it an excellent opportunity for lenders.”

Manhattan-headquartered GAIA Real Estate Holdings was founded in 2009 by Danny Fishman and Ken Woolley. Investing in both core-plus and value-add multifamily opportunities, its portfolio today comprises roughly 19,000 apartments nationwide.

Officials at GAIA Real Estate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

