Compass Health Center Expanding to DC Region

Compass Health Center, an Illinois-based behavioral health care provider, has inked a 15,732-square-foot lease in Silver Spring, Md., expanding its services to the Washington, D.C., region, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company will be opening a clinic at 11941 Bournefield Way, a 32,800-square-foot building that is part of WestTech Business Park. Compass will provide outpatient psychiatry, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming.

SJ Capital Partners is the landlord of the building, one of six single-story medical buildings it owns in the nine-building, 36-acre park.

“Given the large number and diversity of health care and medically related groups in WestTech Business Park, this is the perfect landing spot for Compass Health Center,” Ken Fellows, a partner in advisory services for Edge, which represented the landlord, said. “The business park is close to major interstates, a regional medical center and numerous food amenities that will be convenient for both patients and employees.”

The property is less than five miles from the Intercounty Connector, Maryland Route 29 and Interstate 95. It’s also near Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center and the White Oak Town Center redevelopment.

Compass’ Silver Spring location will open in September with adolescent, young adult, and adult in-person and virtual programs. Compass plans to add programming for children in 2024.

Joining Fellows in the deal was Robert Pugh of Edge, while Brandon Nasatir of Savills represented the tenant.

