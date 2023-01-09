CBRE Taps Cushman & Wakefield Execs to Drive Auto Dealership Business

CBRE hired two new executives to steer its automotive dealership business, Commercial Observer has learned.

James Mitchell and Erin Rice will work out of CBRE’s Washington, D.C., office as an executive vice president and vice president, respectively, advising automotive clients both locally and nationally.

Both Mitchell and Rice come to CBRE from Cushman & Wakefield, where the two have led the firm’s national dealership capital services team since 2018. Before that, the pair worked at CBRE, where they led the dealership capital services group, working directly with some of the top automotive retail groups in the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to welcome James and Erin back to CBRE,” Kyle Schoppmann, CBRE’s president of advisory services for the mid-Atlantic, told CO. “We’re continuing to expand our unique offerings in the mid-Atlantic and grow and diversify our services. We offer an unparalleled platform for professionals like James and Erin to access, so they can deliver exceptional client outcomes, while continuing to grow their business.”

In their roles, Mitchell and Rice will advise clients on acquisitions and sales as well as financing.

“We’re excited to share our expanded resources with our clients and look forward to delivering buy/sells and other services with them in 2023,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is a 27-year vet in the automotive industry, spanning retail, finance and real estate, including founding Marcus & Millichap’s national automotive group in 2007.

Rice has more than 18 years of experience in commercial real estate and spent 15 years specializing in the automotive industry. Over her career, she has closed more than $250 million of sale-leaseback acquisitions, and had $1.4 billion in debt refinancings.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.