WestEnd Development Approved to Replace Alexandria’s Landmark Mall

The site of the former Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Va., is undergoing a big transformation.

Landmark Land Holdings, a joint venture among Foulger-Pratt, The Howard Hughes Corporation and Seritage Growth Properties, has received entitlement approval for the first four buildings to be constructed at the rechristened WestEnd Alexandria.

The joint venture announced its plans for WestEnd in December 2020. Plans included a new $1 billion hospital campus for Inova Health System, which would serve as the anchor of the development.

The 51.5-acre development will also include residential, retail, commercial and entertainment uses and feature a central plaza, parks and public spaces, and a transit hub. The Alexandria Fire Department’s Station 208 would also relocate to the neighborhood.

Last week, the Alexandria City Council voted in favor of the first four buildings. Construction is slated to begin in early 2024.

The approvals include three residential buildings totaling 1,117 new residential units, 45 of which are designated affordable housing; a new office tower that will offer approximately 120,000 square feet of office space; and more than 250,000 square feet of retail.

“We are grateful to be advancing this remarkable vision,” James Kelly, vice president of development at Foulger-Pratt, said in a prepared statement. “This project will be a catalyst for redevelopment throughout the West End of Alexandria.”

The Brightly and Aspect, with 390 apartments each, will be connected via a skybridge, and will offer 15,000 square feet of amenities, including an infinity edge pool and outdoor lounge plus a double-height gym. The Brightly will be anchored by 150,000 square feet of retail while Aspect will deliver an additional 70,000 square feet of retail.

The Thrive apartments will feature 337 high-end units with private parking and luxury amenities including a spa, pool and fitness center. It also includes 30,000 square feet retail space on the ground level.

The fourth building will be a 120,000-square-foot medical office building with ground-floor retail.

“WestEnd Alexandria is poised to become the next transformational community hub offering Northern Virginia a variety of quality housing offerings, abundance of shopping and dining options, and medical services,” Kelly said.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.