Plant Prefab has secured $42 million in Series C and other funding to support the company’s expansion and increased multi-unit housing production.

The $30 million Series C equity was provided by Gerdau Next Ventures, the corporate venture capital program of Brazilian steel producer Gerdau, with additional investments by Asahi Kasei, Brown Angel Group, Light Ray Ventures and Unreasonable Collective. The round also included $12 million in debt and equipment financing from Western Technology Investment and ATEL Capital Group. All parties are existing investors in Plant Prefab, according to a release.

“Between our two existing facilities, we can produce 35 to 45 units a year. In this new facility, we’ll be able to do 800-plus,” Steve Glenn, founder and CEO of Plant Prefab, said. “So, with that, we’ll be doing much larger projects, both single-family developments and multifamily. We think we will be able to serve the entire West Coast because we’ll be able to produce much faster, much more cost-effectively, and sustainably at this new facility.”

The majority of the funding will be used to develop The Arvin Hub, Plant Prefab’s third factory location. A new system looks to address the design and buildability problems of all-modular or all-panelized approaches, as well as the unpredictable timelines and labor challenges that can lead to schedule and cost overruns in a site-based building. The Arvin Hub will also be fully solar-powered.

As of August 2022, Plant Prefab’s contractual backlog totaled more than $85 million and prospective business totaled more than $660 million, representing year-over-year growth of 58 percent and 110 percent, respectively. Contracts include workforce, affordable and market-rate housing spanning multifamily, single-family, single-family community and student housing developments.

“Plant Prefab’s end-to-end solution ensures optimal efficiency throughout the project lifecycle,” Rafael La Porta de Castro, corporate development director for Gerdau North America, said in prepared remarks. “This holistic approach and proven ability to standardize almost any design into repeatable components makes the company uniquely suited to address the most high-demand segments of the housing market, especially urban infill, second home, and resort communities in the Western U.S. Gerdau is proud to support Plant Prefab’s leadership in sustainable housing design, production and operations.”

In addition to completing the Arvin Hub, funds from this financing round will also be used to support Plant Prefab’s engineering, supply chain and project management infrastructure.

