Northmarq, a capital markets resource for commercial real estate investors, has added real estate vets Christopher Doerr, William Harvey and Shack Stanwick to its Washington, D.C., office, to focus on the origination of investment sales and capital raises.

All three join the firm from Walker & Dunlop.

This is Northmarq’s first investment sales team in D.C., and it will concentrate on opportunities in the mid-Atlantic region, including the District, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and into the Northeast.

“Northmarq has a ton of momentum right now in the investment sales space and we are very excited to become part of the team,” Doerr told Commercial Observer. “We’ll be handling investment sales and capital raises throughout the mid-Atlantic and pushing into the Northeast.”

The firm’s multiyear objective is to bring an investment sales team to every one of its debt and equity offices, according to the company.

“We look forward to working alongside our local bankers to provide seamless debt execution to our investment sales business. We truly want to be a full-service advisor to our clients,” Doerr said.

Prior to joining Northmarq, Doerr served as managing director at Walker & Dunlop, where he oversaw investment sales activity in the mid-Atlantic. He also previously worked at Cushman & Wakefield for five years. Over his career, he has been responsible for more than $5 billion worth of transactions.

Harvey comes to the company from Walker & Dunlop, where he handled investment sales activity in the mid-Atlantic. Over the past five years, he has completed more than $3 billion in sales.

Stanwick served as associate director for Walker & Dunlop’s multifamily investment sales team where he focused on representing multifamily owners, developers and operators.

“Chris, Will and Shack are a dynamic team with years of experience, have a strong reputation in the region, and are aligned with Northmarq’s values and culture, making them an ideal addition to our growing multifamily platform,” Trevor Koskovich, Northmarq’s president of investment sales, said in a prepared statement. “As they integrate with our regional debt and equity teams, I am eager to see our coverage expand in this region as we serve our client’s commercial real estate needs.”

