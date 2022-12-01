Grimshaw Architects Takes 19K-SF Offices by Madison Square Park

Multinational architecture outfit Grimshaw Architects is heading to 60 Madison Avenue in Midtown South, landlord The Moinian Group announced.

The UK-based architecture firm took 18,800 square feet on the fourth floor of 60 Madison, between East 26th and East 27th streets by Madison Square Park, according to the landlord. Asking rent and the length of the lease weren’t disclosed.

SEE ALSO: Balenciaga Moving SoHo Outpost to 110 Greene Street

Neither the landlord nor the tenant broker, Ken Fishel of Legacy Real Estate, immediately returned a request for comment.

Grimshaw is currently located at 2 Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District, and it’s not clear whether it plans to relocate or keep its current space.

Although the majority of Grimshaw’s projects are in the United Kingdom, its New York City projects include affordable housing complex Via Verde in the South Bronx, the Croton Water Filtration Plant in Van Cortlandt Park, the Fulton Center in Lower Manhattan, and Rogers Hall at NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering in Downtown Brooklyn.

Other tenants in the 195,000-square-foot 60 Madison include mental health startup Spring Health, magazine publisher Atlantic Media and insurance company MassMutual.

Grimshaw Architects Takes 18K-SF Offices by Madison Square Park

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commericalobserver.com.