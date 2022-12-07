DC LGBTQ Nonprofits Find Shared HQ Space in Shaw Neighborhood

A joint venture between nonprofits The DC Center for the LGBT Community and Capital Pride Alliance have inked a 6,671-square-foot space at 1827 Wiltberger Street NW in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood.

Built in 1891 as the Holzbeierlein Bakery, the building was redeveloped into the Adora, a 63,000-square-foot, mixed-use property with two floors of office space by Old City Development Group.

Architectural firm Hickok Cole is designing the new headquarters, which will include 10 offices and numerous coworking stations, according to The DC Center. It will also include dedicated therapy rooms; a wellness space for meditation, yoga, and counseling; and a larger food pantry for The DC Center’s community food distribution program.

The space will also allow The DC Center to sublease office and desk space to additional LGBTQ nonprofits, such as the Wanda Alston Foundation, Rainbow Families and G3 Associates.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for The DC Center to more fully expand our support offerings and provide vital and integral wraparound care to and for our LGBTQIA2s+ siblings,” Kimberley Bush, the executive director of The DC Center, said in a prepared statement. “I am also exhilarated at the opportunity to be co-housed with other impactful and game-changing community-based organizations and LGBTQ+ nonprofits for one-stop assistance and care.”

Currently, both organizations are in the Reeves Building at 2000 14th Street NW, sharing about 5,000 square feet.

The construction of the new space was partially funded by a $1 million grant from the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and is slated for completion next summer.

“This investment is a reflection of our D.C. values,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a prepared statement. “We know that when we foster community, and when we support organizations that invest in the community, D.C. is stronger and our residents have more and better opportunities to reach their full potential and live happy, healthy lives.”

Elizabeth Birch and James Dennin of CBRE represented the tenant in the deal. It wasn’t immediately clear who represented the building’s owner.

