Dance Studio and Driving School Sign Leases at Silver Spring Office Building

An office building at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in Silver Spring, Md., is filling up fast.

Owner RFF/Old Columbia I has added three new tenants, totaling nearly 10,000 square feet, bringing the 34,000-square-foot building to 90 percent occupancy. Rent in the building is approximately $24 a square foot.

SEE ALSO: Pandora Opening New SoHo Store Following HQ Relocation to Times Square

Arthur Murray Dance Studio, a dance studio for children and adults, leased 5,143 square feet; Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a printing and publishing union, inked 3,878 square feet; and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school, leased 845 square feet.

Edge represented the owner in all three leases.

​​“With these new tenants, we were able to elevate the occupancy to 90 percent, backfill space where a tenant moved out of, and lease the remaining spec suites we had in the building,” Kenneth Fellows, Edge’s partner in advisory services, told Commercial Observer. “We continue to field strong interest for the last remaining spaces and predict they will go fast due to all the redevelopment and amenities in the area.”

The three-story building was built in 1984 and renovated in 2021.

The property is less than two miles from Maryland Route 200, three miles from Interstate 95, and four miles from the Capital Beltway. The neighborhood includes numerous hotels, restaurants, big-box retailers and fitness centers. The building is also directly across the White Oak Town Center development, which will house more than 100,00 square feet of new retail amenities.

“12301 Old Columbia Pike continues to attract tenants in a diverse array of industries due to its strategic location in a robust suburb of Washington, D.C., and its immediate access to nearly 1.3 million people within a 10-mile radius,” Fellows said.

Keiry Martinez joined Fellows in representing the landlord in all three deals. Arthur Murray Dance Studio was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE, while Graphic Communications Conference and Habesha Spring Driving School were both self-represented.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.