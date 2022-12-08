Shift5, a data and cybersecurity company for planes, trains and tanks, has expanded its space at 1100 Wilson Boulevard in Rosslyn, Va., from 11,883 square feet to 19,840 square feet.

The company, which significantly increased in headcount this year and raised a $50 million Series B funding round at the beginning of 2022, transitioned from half a floor in the 31-story building to the entire 21st floor.

Monday Properties owns the 52,200-square-foot building, which is part of the same two-building Rosslyn complex as 1000 Wilson Boulevard. The building also offers more than 55,000 square feet of retail, including pasta restaurant Sfoglina by Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi.

“Shift5 is a young, dynamic firm that fits incredibly well within our tenant roster, and we are proud to partner with them as part of their explosive growth,” John Wharton, Monday Properties’ senior vice president of leasing, told Commercial Observer. “Given Shift5’s desire to be located near the Pentagon, the Rosslyn location was extremely desirable. Shift5 was also enamored with our full suite of contemporary amenities.”

Tenants in the Rosslyn towers enjoy exclusive access to an expansive rooftop terrace, complete with a bar, a catering kitchen, a fireplace, and indoor/outdoor lounge seating. Monday Properties is also delivering a Gensler-designed 10,000-square-foot conference center in March 2023.

The office will include 80 desks with an open office plan meant to prioritize collaboration and concentration. It will feature spaces for team meetings and activities, flexible workstations with stand-up desks, and dedicated quiet areas for private meetings. Additionally, it will have a room for nursing mothers and for those who would like to address physical and mental health needs during the workday.

“Despite economic headwinds, Shift5 has actually expanded our headcount by 54 percent just this year,” Josh Lospinoso, co-founder and CEO at Shift5, told CO. “Because of the work we do with the government, we have been insulated from a lot of this turmoil and have been fortunate enough to keep growing.”

Among Shift5’s notable contracts this year was a $950 million contract to protect Defense Department weapons systems, and significant contracts with the U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Air Force to monitor the cyber health of weapons systems on operational aircraft.

Michael Altman from Cushman & Wakefield represented Shift5 in the lease, while Wharton and Andy Thau represented Monday Properties in the transaction.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.