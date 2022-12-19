Construction Firm Envision Now to Open Rockville Office

Envision Now, a company that provides construction management, facilities maintenance and operation services, is expanding to Rockville, Md.

The Fredericksburg, Va.-based company has inked a 3,600-square-foot lease at 12712 Rock Creek Mill Road, a 59,800-square-foot office building in the North Bethesda submarket of Montgomery County.

Edge represented the building’s owner, Crystal Development RCM, which acquired the 38-year-old building last year for $13.4 million.

“The tenant was attracted by the location and the availability to move in ASAP,” Kenneth Fellows, a partner with Edge, told Commercial Observer. “Its strategic location close to Interstate 270 and two Metro stops, and nearby amenities, were all significant factors that contributed to this leasing success.”

The property is also near Route 586 and Route 355, and more than 160,000 people reside within three miles of the site with an average household income exceeding $94,000, according to Edge.

With the lease, the two-story building is now fully occupied.

“12712 Rock Creek Mill Road features a highly flexible interior layout that makes it suitable for a diverse range of businesses, ranging from professional services to light manufacturing and logistics,” Fellows said.

Joining Fellows in representing the owner in the lease was Edge’s Robert Pugh, while Marek Rich and Nick Pugh of Scheer Partners represented the tenant.

