Slovenian Consulate Doubles Footprint at 630 Third Avenue

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Slovenia to the United Nations — more simply known as the Slovenian consulate — is doubling its space at ATCO Properties & Management’s 630 Third Avenue.

The consulate originally leased 5,829 square feet in September 2013 and has agreed to another 5,829 square feet on the entire 20th and 22nd floors of the 23-story building located between East 40th and 41st streets, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors Takes 14K SF at 120 Broadway

ATCO declined to provide the length of the lease but said asking rent was $70 per square foot.

“With a prime Midtown location and close proximity to the United Nations and Grand Central Terminal, 630 Third Avenue positions the consulate to conveniently serve its constituents,” Kate Hemmerdinger-Goodman, co-president of ATCO, said in a statement.

Brittany Silver and Jonathan Franzel of Newmark represented ATCO in the deal, while the Slovenian government did not use an outside broker. Newmark declined to comment.

Other tenants in 630 Third include law firm Schwartz Levine Stark which began leasing 3,800 square feet in December 2021, and Verescence and IT firm Itochu Techno Solutions America, which also both signed in late 2021.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.