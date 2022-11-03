Morgan & Morgan Inks 9K-SF Lease in Downtown Brooklyn

Personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan signed a ​​9,397-square-foot lease at 203 Jay Street in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Morgan & Morgan signed a five-year lease for a Brooklyn outpost on the entire sixth floor of AmTrust RE’s eight-story building, with plans to add to the law firm’s offices at the Empire State Building, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which brokered both sides of the deal.

Asking rent was in the low $50 per square foot range.

C&W’s Charles Borrok, Patrick Dugan, Remy Liebersohn, Jon Fales and Michelle Mean represented AmTrust RE in the transaction, while Joseph Cirone, Kevin Hammond, Jeffrey Sweeney and Carlisle Wheeler, also of C&W, negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

“203 Jay Street is newly built and equipped with state-of-the-art amenities that tenants are looking for as they return to the office,” Borrok said in a statement.

The 70,000-square-foot building has a gym and a rooftop terrace and has signed tenants including Paycom, LifeStance Health and Gotham Neurosurgery.

“The activity at 203 Jay Street is the latest indicator of the increased demand we’re seeing both in this submarket and the office market overall,” Jonathan Bennett, president of AmTrust RE, said in a statement.

