Child Care Company Take 15K SF at 2 Gold Street

An upscale child care company will open at the base of a huge luxury rental building in Lower Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

Mind Body Soul Children’s Society signed a 15-year lease for 14,837 square feet at 2 Gold Street in the Financial District, according to tenant brokers KSR.

The asking rent was $65 per foot for the lease, which also has a five-year extension option.

The space includes a 900-square-foot, ground-floor entrance with an awning out to Gold Street plus an additional 14,000 square feet on the second floor. It was fully built out as a school for a former Montesorri program that closed, and required minimal work.

“We had looked at many spaces for this tenant where the landlord was willing to build out the space or offer TI for the tenant, but to walk into a space that was essentially already fully built out was a no-brainer for them,” said KSR’s David Green, who represented the tenant with colleague Ori Melloul.

Winick Realty Group’s Daniyel Cohen and Spencer Planit represented the landlord, TF Cornerstone. The Winick brokers did not respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2020, Mind Body Soul Children’s Society currently has sites under different names at 116 Dooley Street in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, as well as Lynbrook, Long Island, according to its website.

Along with a day care, Mind Body Soul operates numerous “Kids Club” activities, including karate, cooking, art, dance, yoga and math classes for ages two months to 12 years, and also offers a variety of online classes for kids ranging in age from six months to 4.

TF Cornerstone’s luxury rental project 2 Gold was developed in 2003 and has two towers with a total of 650 units. Both buildings have floor-to-ceiling windows and numerous amenities, including a fitness center, a swimming pool and billiards. HomeWork, TF Cornerstone’s curated coworking spaces, are also sprinkled throughout the properties.