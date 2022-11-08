New York is Calling

Welcome to the new Empire State Building (ESB).

ESB is an authentic Art Deco masterpiece fully modernized for the 21st century and globally recognized for energy efficiency, the latest healthy building technologies and the most abundant amenities of any building in NYC.

Near 15 subway lines and major transportation hubs like Penn Station, Port Authority, PATH, and Grand Central Terminal, ESB is a commuter’s dream. The building’s convenient Midtown location has a near perfect walk score.

ESB provides endless possibilities for tenants of all sizes. Enjoy $600 million worth of capital improvements, unmatched 65,000 sq. ft. of tenant-only amenities, and the latest in healthy building technologies.

Tenants of ESB – LinkedIn, Workday, Shutterstock, JCDecaux, Priceline, Expedia, Skanska, and others –aspired to locate their workplace at ESB as they sought the quality, amenities, and technology to meet their goals for employee recruitment, retention, health, and productivity.

AMENITIES – Be connected

Nowhere in NYC can tenants find a building with all these features at such an accessible price point that appeals to all.

There is always something new to explore at ESB – both day and night – in tenant-only amenities that will span 65,000 square feet with the completion of recently announced additions. Tenants have exclusive use of a 15,000 square foot luxury fitness center with abundant treadmills, stationary bikes, free weights, locker room amenities, and more; and a newly renovated 67th floor conference center with stunning city views. There are also eight in-building dining options from fast casual eateries like Tacombi and Chopt to elegant American fare with private dining at STATE Grill and Bar to the new Starbucks Reserve.

ESB recently announced plans for a modern amenity area – slated for completion within the next year. Tenants can challenge colleagues to a game of basketball, pickle ball, or badminton on the intermural court, host a next-level presentation in the reservable town hall space with pull-out bleachers for 400+, and play 18 holes right inside the building at “ESRTees” – a reservable lounge with two golf simulators. The 120+ person lounge is the perfect place to unwind, socialize, or work on projects. The new three-floor, 23,000 square foot Starbucks Reserve opens at ESB in November 2022, one of only four in the country, and the only one with a full kitchen. At the Reserve, guests can enjoy a grab-and-go coffee and exclusive ESB x Starbucks merchandise on the store’s main level or elevate their experience with breakfast, lunch, or dinner and cocktails in the lounge on the second story and concourse levels. Private dining rooms are available on the Reserve’s concourse level as well.

TENANTS – Be among the greats

ESB attracts high-quality office tenants in a diverse array of industries. LinkedIn, Workday, Shutterstock, JCDecaux, HNTB, Agoda (Priceline), Expedia, Coty, Citizens Watch, and Skanska – among other leading companies – chose ESB for their employees’ health, happiness, and engagement. ESB’s largest tenant, LinkedIn, currently occupies more than half a million square feet. LinkedIn collaborated with ESRT on numerous expansions and customized their East Coast headquarters throughout their 11-year tenancy to create an inspiring, collaborative space for their employees. Find out what LinkedIn employees love most about their unique office space, and why they laud ESB as the “coolest building [they] will ever work in.”

Did you know that throughout its portfolio, ESRT facilitated the expansion of 255 tenants that total more than 2.4 million rentable square feet since the company went public in 2013. Others include ICapital, a leading global fintech company, expanded four times since its initial 2017 lease for a total of 141,224 square feet across six floors at One Grand Central Place. Burlington Stores, Inc increased its space at 1400 Broadway to 102,898 square feet across three floors and Signature Bank expanded for a third time for a total of 313,109 square feet across 11 floors.

SUSTAINABILITY – Be the future

As of 2022, ESRT’s portfolio is 100% carbon neutral through operational emissions reduction and offsets by support of forest preservation and renewable wind energy throughout the portfolio.

Tenants at ESB benefit from active bi-polar ionization independently shown to neutralize 99.92% of coronaviruses; CO2 sensors for 50% improvement on cognitive tasks; no/low volatile organic compound (VOC) materials and no Red List materials, which increase cognitive function scores by 61% compared to conventional buildings; and natural light and views to improve wellbeing and work performance by 78% and 70% respectively. Through these efforts, ESRT became the first portfolio in the Americas to achieve the stringent WELL Health Safety Rating and one of the first in the world to achieve the rating’s annual renewal.

The deep energy retrofit at the “World’s Most Famous Building” – supported by the Clinton Climate Initiative, Rocky Mountain Institute, Johnson Controls, and JLL – reduced the building’s total energy use by 54% and has led the building to receive an Energy Star rating of 86 that placed it in the top 20% for energy efficiency among all building’s measured. This groundbreaking work led to the “Empire Building Playbook: An Owner’s Guide to Low Carbon Retrofits” – ESRT’s step-by-step guide for emissions reduction for commercial buildings – co developed by NYSERDA and supported by other NYC-based proprietors.

Because of the work demonstrated in the “Empire Building Playbook,” ESRT and ESB’s tenants will not incur fines related to NYC’s Local Law 97 – which places caps on commercial building emissions – through to 2030. In partnership with a renewable grid, ESRT is on track to reduce operational emissions by 80% at ESB by 2030 and portfolio-wide by 2035. ESRT prioritizes tenant education on sustainability performance; shared data on energy, waste, and IEQ for tenant ESG reporting; green lease provisions across 100% of ESRT’s portfolio; and customized sustainable design and construction to help meet mutual goals. Superior partnerships with tenants through green lease clauses awarded ESRT with Green Lease Leader Platinum recognition, a major achievement only granted to nine awardees.

AVAILABILITY – Be a part of it

Availabilities at ESB range from new pre-built spaces and full floors for smaller startups to a perfect space for an iconic corporate headquarters in the ESB Big Block availability. More than 274,000 square feet of prime real estate awaits under one iconic roof. The ESB Big Block spans eight full and partial floors with oversized floorplates, 24,000 square feet of prime multi-level retail space, and a dedicated, branded entrance on 34th Street. A full-floor availability on ESB’s 68 th tower floor takes luxury to new heights. The 26,000-square-foot prebuilt, designed by Fogarty Finger Architectural, features 360-degree views of Manhattan, multiple meeting rooms, a brand-new pantry, and luxury marble, customized wood paneling and steel finishes throughout.

Many prospective tenants seek open-air additions in the search for their ideal office space, and ESB’s pre-built unit on the 30th floor boasts a large private terrace with panoramic views of Manhattan, seven offices, one conference room, and space for five workstations. ESB also boasts an 84,000 square foot duplex with two outdoor terraces on the building’s 20th and 21st floors. The availability features 10 offices, 32 conferences and meeting rooms, and 455 workstations across two floors. Throughout the building, ESB has a total of 58,000 square feet of private outdoor spaces.

All ESRT availabilities are eligible for ESRT’s signature Turnkey Services, which include custom architectural design and development; Knoll furniture packages; IT services with wiring, hardware, and phone support; and expert move consultants for a quick, efficient office relocation experience.

ESB announced that Scott Klau’s team for Newmark, a leading commercial real estate advisory and services firm, will serve as the building’s new leasing agent after a successful partnership at ESRT’s One Grand Central Place, 1400 Broadway, and 111 W. 33 rd Street. ESRT and Newmark will work together to lease ESB’s premier, modernized availabilities.

ESB is owned by Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT), a REIT that owns and manages office, retail, and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. As of Sept. 30, 2022, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space, and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties.