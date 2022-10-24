Snell Properties Adds Construction Veteran to Leadership Team

Snell Properties, an Arlington, Va.-based developer, has hired Douglas Rigler for the newly created position of vice president, construction and development, Commercial Observer has learned.

Rigler comes to the company from Artemis Real Estate Partners in Chevy Chase, Md., where he served as vice president of construction. In his role there, Rigler managed more than $700 million of investment in ground-up development construction and oversaw major construction projects totaling more than $1.7 billion.

With Snell Properties, Rigler will be responsible for strategic leadership and day-to-day management of the firm’s construction pipeline, from ground-up development projects to renovations and value-enhancement endeavors at existing properties in the portfolio.

“Doug’s reputation for quality work, managerial prowess and architectural expertise caught our attention and we greatly look forward to working alongside him,” Christopher Hanessian, president of Snell Properties, said in a prepared statement, adding his track record of success in construction management and hands-on experience as a licensed architect, brings a unique blend of sought-after skills to the role.

During his career, Rigler also worked as vice president of construction for Federal Capital Partners, supervising multifamily, commercial and office assets.

