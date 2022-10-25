1415-1417 Wythe Place
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

CPC, HPD and SHF Close $137M Financing for Bronx Affordable Housing Portfolio

By Emily Fu
1010 Vermont Avenue NW.
Finance  ·  Sales
Washington DC

ACRES Lends $13M For Office-to-Resi Conversion of Historic DC Property

By Keith Loria
The largest Mid-Atlantic retail loan with a 2025 maturity date is a $600 million mortgage secured by the Queens Center retail complex in Elmhurst, N.Y.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

Mid-Atlantic Retail Loans Face Default Risk

By CRED IQ