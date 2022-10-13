Recruiting Firm Signs 3K-SF Lease at 594 Broadway in SoHo

There are two new tenants at GFP Real Estate’s 594 Broadway with the addition of Chaloner Associates and Levine/Leavitt.

Chaloner signed a three-year deal for 2,934 square feet on the 10th floor, which the company will use for executive offices, while Levine/Leavitt signed a five-year lease for 1,760 square feet on the sixth floor, according to GFP Real Estate.

GFP declined to provide asking rents.

“The building continues to attract creative companies looking for a great location in prime SoHo,” Donna Vogel, senior managing director of GFP Real Estate, said in a statement.

Both companies are relocating from nearby 580 Broadway. Chaloner, an agency that recruits senior-level public relations professionals for firms, has already moved from its offices, while the Los Angeles-based artists management agency Levine/Leavitt plans to move in the near future.

Scott Gutnick and Joshua Berg of Newmark represented Chaloner, while Vogel represented the landlord in-house. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rob Kluge of Current Real Estate Advisors represented Levine/Leavitt, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also, Tribeca Printworks, a professional photo printing and framing company, expanded at 594 Broadway to 4,757 square feet. The company first took 1,995 square feet in the building in 2017 and expanded in 2019 but later cut back to 1,606 square feet.

Vogel represented both sides in that deal.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.