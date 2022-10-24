OneWall Continues Expansion Into DC Metro

By October 24, 2022 5:09 pm
reprints
Gateway Station. Photo: OneWall Communities

OneWall Communities has acquired a 178-unit garden-style affordable apartment community in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Suitland, Md., for $23 million.

Located at 5215 Morris Avenue, just south of the Capital Beltway, the property previously known as Allentown Apartments has been rebranded Gateway Station by its new owner. 

SEE ALSO: ACRES Lends $13M For Office-to-Resi Conversion of Historic DC Property

RailField Realty Partners was the seller, having acquired the property in 2019, according to property records.

Built in 1963 and renovated in 2017, the apartment complex offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a swimming pool, three on-site laundry facilities, a playground and parking for 182 vehicles. 

Gateway Station currently operates under the Section 42 Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, maintaining various income restrictions for residents.

The property is less than a 20-minute commute to federal employers such as Joint Base Andrews, Suitland Federal Center, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

With the deal, OneWall continues its expansion into the D.C. metro area. Earlier this year, the company acquired the 459-unit Heather Hills Apartments in Temple Hills, Md.

“As the multifamily market experiences an increasing supply/demand imbalance, we see continued opportunity in the suburban regions of major employment centers such as Washington, D.C.,” Ron Kutas, a partner and COO of OneWall, said in a prepared statement. “The Gateway Station transaction is in line with OneWall’s focused investment strategy to acquire and preserve workforce housing in well-located areas that will provide long-term value for our investors.”

CBRE represented the buyer in the deal. It was unclear who represented the seller.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , ,
1010 Vermont Avenue NW.
Finance  ·  Sales
Washington DC

ACRES Lends $13M For Office-to-Resi Conversion of Historic DC Property

By Keith Loria
An aerial shot of Palm Beach, Fla.
Sales  ·  Residential
Florida

OKO Group and Cain Buy Palm Beach Co-Ops For Likely Condo Redevelopment

By Julia Echikson
Castle Beach Club.
Sales  ·  Residential
South Florida

Related and 13th Floor Back Out of $500M Condo Termination Deal

By Julia Echikson