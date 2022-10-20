A joint venture between Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners has landed a $52.7 million loan for its newly built Class A multifamily community in Johnstown, Colo., Commercial Observer has learned.

ACRE provided the loan for the 252-unit Johnstown Plaza through its debt fund ACRE Credit I. CBRE brokered the deal with a team led by David Zimmerman, Cliff Joyner and William Bould.

“With significant economic growth and development in the last three years, Johnstown has established itself as an increasingly sought-after place to live in the greater Denver-Fort Collins area,” said Daniel Jacobs, managing partner at ACRE, in a statement. “As the town’s population continues to grow, the need for an increased supply of high-quality rental housing is inevitable.”

Located at 5150 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, the garden-style community offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, a dog park, basketball courts, grilling stations, a business center, a gym and a self-storage facility. Since opening in the second quarter of 2022, Johnstown Plaza surpassed 35 percent occupancy in late August.

Since its launch, ACRE Credit I has raised $509 million of equity and has closed and committed to providing more than $2 billion in loans across 50 transactions to support the acquisition, lease-up, redevelopment and recapitalization of multifamily assets in secondary markets across the U.S., according to a release.

Emily Fu can be reached at efu@commercialobserver.com.