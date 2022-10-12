Eric Messer.
Columnists
South Florida

South Florida Is the Office Market’s Bright Spot

By Eric Messer
Northwell Health's new facility at 1345 Third Avenue will be anchored by its cancer institute.
Design + Construction  ·  Architecture
New York City

Northwell Health Breaks Ground on New Upper East Side Cancer Facility

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
1601 K Street.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

200-Year-Old Law Firm Set to Open New Office in DC

By Keith Loria