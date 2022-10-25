Deutsche Bank Refis Queens Multifamily Property With $55M Loan

By October 25, 2022 3:30 pm
132-57 Sanford Avenue in Flushing, Queens. Photo: PropertyShark

A&E Real Estate has secured a $54.6 million debt package to refinance a multifamily asset in Flushing, Queens, property records show. 

Deutsche Bank provided the loan on A&E’s 126-unit, six-story property at 132-57 Sanford Avenue

The 1951-built complex is part of a six-building, 428-unit Queens multifamily portfolio spanning 388,768 square feet. A&E purchased the complex for $127.5 million from Treetop Development and the Weinroth family in 2018, Real Estate Weekly reported at the time. 

The portfolio’s other Flushing properties are at 132-25 Maple Avenue, 132-48 41st Road, 132-45 Maple Avenue and 132-61 Sanford Avenue. The Elmurst asset in the portfolio is at 41-40 Denman Street.

Deutsche Bank and A&E Real Estate declined to comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

