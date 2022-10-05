Denis Hickey, Head of Lendlease’s American Office, to Leave the Firm

The head of Lendlease’s American office, Denis Hickey, is leaving the Australian developer after nearly a decade, the company announced Wednesday.

Claire Johnston, a managing director at Lendlease, will take over for Hickey in his role as CEO of the Americas after his final day on Nov. 1, the company said. Lendlease did not provide an explanation for Hickey’s departure.

Hickey joined Lendlease in 2014 to head up its American arm and in 2021 was named global chief operating officer of the firm. Lendlease credited Hickey with bringing Lendlease’s U.S. funds and assets under management to $16 billion and for setting in motion a development pipeline of $28 billion.

Tony Lombardo, global CEO of Lendlease, will take over the execution of some of the reorganizing efforts — including streamlining processes, creating clearer lines of accountability and simplifying operations — that Hickey has already gotten off the ground since he became global COO, Lombardo said.

“Denis has played a significant role in transforming our U.S. operations — particularly increasing the depth and quality of the U.S. investment and development pipeline,” Lombardo said in a statement. “With the heavy lifting around our reorganization largely complete, I will be assuming those responsibilities [of global COO] as we move into the create phase.”

Johnston has been with Lendlease since graduating college in Australia 26 years ago. She also is the head of its Google Development Ventures operations, an effort between Lendlease and Google to redevelop neighborhoods in San Jose, Sunnyvale and Mountain View, Calif., the last of which hosts the headquarters of the tech giant.

Lendlease did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reasons for Hickey’s departure or provide a comment from Hickey.

