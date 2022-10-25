Brooklyn’s Blank Street Coffee Plans to Perk Up D.C.

Blank Street Coffee, the 2-year-old Brooklyn-based coffee company blanketing New York City, is waking up to the possibilities in Washington, D.C.

The coffee company has expanded rapidly, opening 42 locations in New York since its inception, and now plans to add at least 10 outposts in the District.

“Washington, D.C., has a rich culture and appetite for coffee, as well as an appreciation for convenience and accessibility,” Vinay Menda, co-founder of Blank Street Coffee, told Commercial Observer. “Its vibrant culinary scene and coffee-loving community made for the perfect opportunity to blend our team’s long-standing connection to D.C., as many of our team members attended college there, as well as our desire to bring accessible quality coffee to everyone.”

The first two Blank Street Coffee shops opened in the District last week at 1250 Connecticut Avenue NW in Dupont Circle and 1847 Seventh Street NW in Shaw.

“Our first two locations are in high foot traffic areas in the heart of some of Washington, D.C.’s most vibrant neighborhoods,” Menda said. “Our shops are designed to make the daily coffee run quick and easy, because we realize that most people are grabbing their morning coffee while on the way to work or before running errands.”

The company is planning to open at least eight more stores in the District by the end of next year.

“As we see success with each new Blank Street location and positive reception from D.C. communities, we plan to open 10 locations throughout the city over the next year, including locations in The Wharf [scheduled for spring 2023] and Cordozo,” Menda said. “Blank Street is also set to open in Logan Circle in the next few months, along with stores in Georgetown and the West End in the pipeline.”

The company intends to invest in the community and integrate with local businesses and charities — which will be important to its long-term growth, according to Menda.

For instance, Blank Street Coffee will offer customers bread and pastries from local eateries such as Fresh Baguette and Green Almond Pantry, and will partner with D.C. Central Kitchen to donate the proceeds, Menda said.

Blank Street owns all its locations and currently does not franchise. The brokers for both deals were Kim Stein and Kelly Atkinson from KLNB.

