Stream Realty Partners Adds Property Management Vet to NoVA Team

Stream Realty Partners has added 15-year real estate veteran Marissa Thorne as its new vice president of property management in Northern Virginia.

Thorne comes to the firm after working the last dozen years at Brookfield Properties.

“I was interested in joining Stream because they are a forward-thinking full-service real estate firm with remarkable growth within the country, and notably within the Metropolitan D.C. area,” she told Commercial Observer. “Seeing the growth from the outside in was impressive; however, learning how Stream prioritizes their employees as the core of their business was the icing on the cake.”

In her new role, Thorne will work alongside regional managing director Dorothy Hamilton to manage a portfolio of trophy-class assets and provide mentorship for office teams at Reston Commons and Dominion Point, and properties in the Stewart Investment Partners and GI Partners portfolios.

“My immediate goal is to strengthen and support my existing team,” she said. “Fortunately, the team is experienced and are already great at what they do. My goal is to further strengthen their knowledge and encourage them to excel even further.”

Looking at opportunities in the area, Thorne noted that Northern Virginia’s economic history has consistently been growing, even as the pandemic has shifted how businesses operate.

“This growth brings further opportunity for Stream, and I’m looking forward to solidifying the company’s strengths of being an innovative company and expand our property management portfolio,” she said.

Thorne has experience in managing more than 3 million square feet of office, and approximately 1 million square feet of retail, with over $5 million worth of capital improvements and numerous tenant buildouts.

She recently took home The Outstanding Building of the Year award at the local and regional level through the Building Owners and Managers Association, and was a finalist at the international level.

