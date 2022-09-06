An apartment building in Midtown Miami.
Analysis
South Florida

Multifamily Sales Volume in South Florida Hits $5B in First Half of 2022

By Mark Hallum
Craig Branton
Finance  ·  Players
Denver

C&W, Greystone Appoint Craig Branton Head of New Debt Team in Denver 

By Emily Fu
Left to right: Sam Chandan, Raghu Sundaram, Charles C.Y. Chen
Finance  ·  Research
National

NYU Stern Establishes Chao-Hon Chen Institute for Global Real Estate Finance

By Emily Fu