Cheer Extreme Finds New Home in Fairfax Warehouse

Dance and cheer school Cheer Extreme has signed a 12,281-square-foot lease at 2721 Dorr Avenue, a single-story industrial building in Fairfax, Va.

Coakley Management serves as landlord, having acquired the property in 2011 for $6.8 million, according to public records.

Cheer Extreme provides numerous cheer, tumbling and dance programs to youngsters in the Northern Virginia area, including team-building and competition opportunities. The new facility will be utilized for individual classes, clinics and camps.

Edge represented the client in the lease.

“This building was selected based on its open layout and flexible design, including 22-

foot clear height ceilings, which will allow Cheer Extreme Fairfax to execute its buildout, which includes administrative offices and a parent waiting room,” Kristin Rebeck, vice president of advisory services for Edge, told Commercial Observer. “Uses such as these draw students and instructors from a wide radius.”

The location places the program within easy reach of Falls Church, Vienna, Tysons, McLean and other high-density towns and communities in Northern Virginia, Rebeck added.

Originally constructed in 1972, the 34,390-square-foot property is less than a mile from the Dunn Loring-Merrifield metro stop and is near Interstates 66 and 495.

Jim Coakley of Coakley Management represented his company in the lease.

