True Athlete Performance Opens First Permanent Studio in Maryland

True Athlete Performance, a sports training provider, has inked a 3,000-square-foot lease at 10312 Governor Lane Boulevard in Williamsport, Md.— its first fully-dedicated location serving a three-state area.

“We’ve served the area in terms of team training, camps and clinics since 2009,” Josh Daniels, vice president of True Athlete Performance, told Commercial Observer. “The area is significantly underserved in terms of quality sports performance and injury reduction training that targets youth and high school athletes. The area is starting to value it and is willing to invest into more specific programming.”

The Bowman Group acquired the land in 1988 and built all six buildings comprising the Bowman Business Park, with the 48,000-square-foot building that True AP is in having delivered in May.

Edge represented the tenant in the deal.

“True AP has executed a successful business model through partnerships throughout the sports industry, but now is the time for the group to take control of its real estate and further solidify the concept as leaders and innovators,” Craig Kates, Edge’s director, tenant advisory services, told Commercial Observer. “This strategic move will enable True AP to build market share in an under-served market and build a strong foundation that will allow replicability in other areas.”

True AP, headquartered in Chantilly, Va., works with youth, high school, college, and professional athletes, and also utilizes space in various athletic facilities and sports recreation centers around Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Another appeal of the Bowman Business Park is that is offes complimentary businesses such as breweries, restaurants, a dance studio, and more, Daniels said.

Half of the space will be reserved for a 25-yard turf area suitable for speed, agility and quickness training using traditional equipment such as mini hurdles, bands and sleds. The remaining area will be outfitted with a rubberized floor weight room area to accommodate strength and power training using equipment that includes racks, barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, medicine balls and more.

