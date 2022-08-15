Synovus Provides $29M for South Carolina Student Housing Complex

Center Court Mass has landed$29 million in acquisition financing for Cambridge Creek, a 184,204 square foot, 380-bed student housing complex located near Clemson University in Clemson, S.C., Commercial Observer can first report.

Synovus provided the loan.

Newmark arranged the deal with a team led by Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Chris Kramer and Nick Scribani, Holden Witkoff and Marshall Dickson.

Located at 1100 Cambridge Creek Court, Cambridge Creek Clemson is a 184,204 square foot complex containing 380 beds near Clemson University. The floor plans include 2 and 3 bedrooms and up to 1,431 square feet of living space. Amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness studio, cabanas, coffee bar and study lounge.

Officials at Center Court Mass and Synovus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

