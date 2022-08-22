SVN CEO Kevin Maggiacomo Dies at 50

SVN International Corporation’s president and CEO, Kevin Maggiacomo, died in his sleep at the age of 50 over the weekend, the company announced.

Maggiacomo was a facet in the commercial real estate franchisor and consultancy firm since 2001, when he joined as a regional director, executive vice president and chief operating officer, according to the company. He was later appointed CEO in 2010.

“Kevin exemplified the values of SVN, and we are so proud of the culture that he nurtured in the SVN family,” Mark Van Ness, founder of SVN, said in a statement. “I know that as a community, we will come together to support one another in honoring Kevin, his legacy, and his vision.”

Under Maggiacomo’s tutelage, SVN expanded from seven offices in the U.S. in 2001 to more than 200 offices in eight countries with somewhere in the ballpark of 2,000 advisors, according to the company.

In 2019, SVN got its foot in the door in the New York City market when it acquired a 50 percent stake in Brooklyn-based brokerage CPEX Real Estate. The merged parties were rebranded SVN | CPEX with CPEX co-founder Timothy King at the helm.

Over the years, SVN has worked to level the playing field in commercial real estate, looking for answers as to how the industry can diversify away from the older practice they deemed “country club recruiting” and bring more women and people of color into office suites, Commercial Observer reported in June 2020.

Maggiacomo is survived by his wife and five children. SVN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.