Standard Real Estate Investments Adds New Principal in DC

Standard Real Estate Investments, a minority-owned real estate firm that invests in development projects on behalf of institutions, has added Terrance Williams as a principal to lead the firm’s Mid-Atlantic business.

Williams will be based in Washington, D.C., and will work closely with Standard’s president, Jerome Nichols, handling new investments and development in the region.

“Standard’s focus on development and the work they are doing in diverse communities aligns well with what I am good at, where I have relationships, and where I want to focus my time and energy,” Williams told Commercial Observer. “Also, I like the team a lot. Robert (Jue), Jerome (Nichols), Shubhra (Jha), Lindsay (Louie), Jernine (Kim) and I all bring something a little bit different to the table, and the combination is very powerful.”

Williams was previously development manager with Trammell Crow Company, where he led the development pipeline for urban mixed-use projects across the Mid-Atlantic region. During his time at TCC, Williams participated in the investment or development of 1,350 residential units, and 1.1 million square feet of office and retail space, representing a total of 2.4 million square feet of development.

“Terrance’s local relationships, investment acumen, and development execution experience will accelerate Standard’s direct real estate capabilities,” Nichols said in a prepared statement. “We’ve worked with Terrance for years during our time running the development fund series at CBRE and more recently at Standard when Terrance was TCC’s development lead for our Congress Heights Metro project. It’s great to have him as a partner.”

The Congress Heights Metro project is a $290 million, mixed-use development at the Congress Heights Metro station at 13th Street SE and Alabama Avenue SE in the District’s Ward 8. It’s scheduled to be completed next year.

