Signature Bank Lends $27M on Midtown South Apartments Refi 

Stanley Wasserman‘s S.W. Management has sealed a $27 million debt package to refinance a multifamily asset in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, property records show.

Signature Bank supplied the loan, which refinances previous debt on the 76-unit property at 212 West 22nd Street, which dates back to 2003.

The six-story prewar rental building features a common roof deck and central laundry room. Monthly rents for one bedroom apartments at 212 West 22nd range from $1,650 to $3,525, according to brokerage firm Corcoran Group.

Representatives for S.W Management, which owns multifamily properties throughout New York City, and Signature Bank, did not immediately return requests for comment.

