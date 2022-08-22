Signature Bank Lends $27M on Midtown South Apartments Refi 

By August 22, 2022 1:04 pm
212 West 22nd Street. Photo: PropertyShark

Stanley Wasserman‘s S.W. Management has sealed a $27 million debt package to refinance a multifamily asset in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, property records show.

Signature Bank supplied the loan, which refinances previous debt on the 76-unit property at 212 West 22nd Street, which dates back to 2003.

The six-story prewar rental building features a common roof deck and central laundry room. Monthly rents for one bedroom apartments at 212 West 22nd range from $1,650 to $3,525, according to brokerage firm Corcoran Group

Representatives for S.W Management, which owns multifamily properties throughout New York City, and Signature Bank, did not immediately return requests for comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

