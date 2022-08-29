Newmark Adds Allison DiGiovanni to Mid-Atlantic Leadership Team 

Newmark has named real estate veteran Allison DiGiovanni as its new executive vice president and market leader of the mid-Atlantic region, the company announced. She will work out of Newmark’s Washington, D.C., office.

DiGiovanni comes to the firm from MRP Realty, where she spent eight years as senior managing director and co-head of the office group, responsible for service delivery, operations and business plan execution for its office portfolio and fee-managed assets.

In her new role, DiGiovanni will be responsible for driving Newmark’s full spectrum of service offerings, managing strategic planning, revenue growth and profitability, recruitment and business development.

“Newmark is well resourced with a deep bench of talent across multiple product types and service lines,” DiGiovanni told Commercial Observer. “The opportunity to step into a company with so much room for growth was very enticing.”

Additionally, DiGiovanni will work to advance client advocacy goals and objectives in alignment with Newmark’s national initiatives and direction.

“[I’m charged with] best-in-class services for the firm’s clients, particularly during a challenging time in the market when sound advisory services are needed,” DiGiovanni said. “Also, getting the right resources and opportunities to the Newmark team so we can continue to stand out as a top-notch provider in the mid-Atlantic region.”

Prior to working for MRP Realty, DiGiovanni served as director at Republic Properties, where she was responsible for the firm’s 3 million-square-foot Washington Metro portfolio of office, retail and new development properties.

“Allison’s extensive experience, reputation for excellence and unique leadership approach are tremendous assets underpinning and advancing the priorities of the Mid-Atlantic region,” Lou Alvarado, Newmark’s chief revenue officer and east region market leader, said in a prepared statement. “She brings a wealth of experience across multiple facets of the industry, as well as strong relationships with stakeholders across the region.”

