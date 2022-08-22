Davean Holdings Nabs East Village Apartment Portfolio for $26M

Davean Holdings has picked up three East Village multifamily buildings for $25.5 million from Citi-Urban Management, according to property records made public Monday.

Citi Urban nearly doubled its investment in the properties at 163, 165 and 167 First Avenue, which it bought for about $15 million in 2005, with the sale that closed Aug. 10, according to public records. The portfolio includes 18 apartments and three ground-floor retail spaces, according to PropertyShark.

It’s unclear what Davean has planned for the building at the northwest corner of East 10th Street and First Avenue. Davean had not filed any permits with the New York City Department of Buildings to renovate the properties as of Monday, but two of the three properties appear to need more than a new coat of paint.

The property at 165 First Avenue has racked up more than $37,000 in fines since 2015 for failing to have fire alarms, sprinklers or accessible fire exits, DOB records show. Citi Urban was also fined $12,500 for installing a boiler system without proper permits at 163 First Avenue in 2018, according to DOB records. Citi Urban hasn’t paid any of the charges, though it’s not necessarily sticking Davean with the bill. If Davean fixes the violations, it can apply to have the fees waived, according to the city.

The deal for the trio of buildings comes a year after Davean bought the apartment complex across the street at 164 First Avenue, along with 11 others in Manhattan and Brooklyn, in another portfolio deal with partner Meadow Partners, The Real Deal reported.

It was not immediately clear who brokered the sale of the First Avenue buildings. Davean and City-Urban officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

